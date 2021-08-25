Booster shots likely after priority jabs

Home » Nation

COVID-19 booster shots should be available in China after the country vaccinates more people to provide broader protection against the disease, a senior executive at a Sinopharm unit responsible for developing COVID-19 vaccines said.

Several countries have approved booster shots amid resurgent infections and concerns of waning vaccine protection over time, especially against the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Zhang Yuntao, vice president at Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group, said that it is proper to make booster shots available in China after “all people who should be vaccinated are vaccinated,” according to a report published in the Global Times.

He said the priority for booster shots should be given to people older than 60 who showed weaker immune responses to vaccines.

Employees at restaurants and those working in aviation and delivery industries should also be prioritized, he said.

China has vaccinated around 55 percent of its population as of August 12, using several locally developed shots including two-dose vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

The two companies said studies have showed that injecting a third dose led to a significant increase in antibodies, which faded over time after a two-course regimen.