The story appears on
Page A3
August 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Booster shots likely after priority jabs
COVID-19 booster shots should be available in China after the country vaccinates more people to provide broader protection against the disease, a senior executive at a Sinopharm unit responsible for developing COVID-19 vaccines said.
Several countries have approved booster shots amid resurgent infections and concerns of waning vaccine protection over time, especially against the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Zhang Yuntao, vice president at Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group, said that it is proper to make booster shots available in China after “all people who should be vaccinated are vaccinated,” according to a report published in the Global Times.
He said the priority for booster shots should be given to people older than 60 who showed weaker immune responses to vaccines.
Employees at restaurants and those working in aviation and delivery industries should also be prioritized, he said.
China has vaccinated around 55 percent of its population as of August 12, using several locally developed shots including two-dose vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.
The two companies said studies have showed that injecting a third dose led to a significant increase in antibodies, which faded over time after a two-course regimen.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.