The story appears on
Page A6
February 1, 2019
Free for subscribers
Bootleg booze
Six people have been detained in southwest Guizhou Province for making and selling fake Moutai, a famous Chinese liquor brand, local authorities said yesterday.
The suspects allegedly bought cheaper liquor at 50 to 300 yuan (US$7.50-$44.8) per 500 milliliters and sold them for 300 to 4,000 yuan per bottle (500ml) to markets in Beijing and Guangdong Province after repackaging with fake logos, according to police in Tongren, Guizhou. The police confiscated liquor and equipment worth 20 million yuan, including 3,990 bottles of fake Moutai and 3,500 bottles of other fake brands. Moutai is a sorghum-based spirit produced by Kweichow Moutai Co and is China’s top brand of baijiu (white spirit).
