The story appears on
Page A6
September 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Box office hits
Chinese mainland box office revenue reached 790 million yuan (US$111.64 million) during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which ended Sunday. Leading the box office was domestic fantasy film “Jade Dynasty,” which earned about 270 million yuan during the holiday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network. It was followed by “The Fist of Blue Sapphire,” the 23rd instalment of the Japanese animated film “Detective Conan,” with nearly 159 million yuan.
