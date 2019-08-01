The story appears on
Page A3
August 1, 2019
Brave soldier awarded
XI Jinping has signed orders to honor a soldier and three military units. The title “Heroic Demining Soldier” was awarded to Du Fuguo, who lost his eyesight and hands last year while trying to protect soldiers from a landmine.
The three military units honored are an air force group, an astronautical ground station and a scientific research office.
Ten senior Chinese military and armed police officers have been promoted to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China. Xi presented the medal and certificates at a ceremony in Beijing.
