January 29, 2019
Bribery suspect turns herself in
FUGITIVE bribery suspect Pei Zhanrong, a former human resources and social security official in northeast Jilin Province, has returned to China and turned herself in nearly two years after fleeing overseas.
Pei, 65, a former chief of the division for demobilized military officers’ placement and deputy inspector at the human resources and social security department in Jilin Province, was suspected of taking bribes.
She fled overseas in March 2017, according to a statement by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
In June 2017, Jilin provincial prosecutors launched an investigation into Pei’s suspected crimes, before she was added to an online wanted list by the authorities.
Pei is cooperating in returning her illegal gains.
The fugitive repatriation and asset recovery office under China’s Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group has vowed unremitting efforts to hunt down fugitives and recover stolen assets.
