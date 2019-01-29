Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

January 29, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Bribery suspect turns herself in

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 29, 2019 | Print Edition

FUGITIVE bribery suspect Pei Zhanrong, a former human resources and social security official in northeast Jilin Province, has returned to China and turned herself in nearly two years after fleeing overseas.

Pei, 65, a former chief of the division for demobilized military officers’ placement and deputy inspector at the human resources and social security department in Jilin Province, was suspected of taking bribes.

She fled overseas in March 2017, according to a statement by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

In June 2017, Jilin provincial prosecutors launched an investigation into Pei’s suspected crimes, before she was added to an online wanted list by the authorities.

Pei is cooperating in returning her illegal gains.

The fugitive repatriation and asset recovery office under China’s Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group has vowed unremitting efforts to hunt down fugitives and recover stolen assets.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿