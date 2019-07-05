Britain urged to reflect on remarks

Home » Nation

CHINESE Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming urged the British side to seriously reflect on its wrongful remarks and actions on Hong Kong and stop at once any types of interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs.

At a press conference on Wednesday at the Chinese embassy in Britain, Liu expounded China’s firm position over the recent violent act of storming the Legislative Council Complex in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stressing that China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes Britain’s gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and domestic affairs of China.

He told over 40 correspondents from 25 media outlets that the British government chose to stand on the wrong side. It has made inappropriate remarks not only to interfere in affairs of Hong Kong, but also to back up the violent law-breakers, the ambassador said.

Internal affairs

“What’s more, the British side has attempted to interfere in Hong Kong’s rule of law and obstruct Hong Kong authorities from bringing the criminals to justice,” Liu added.

Liu stressed that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, not under the British colonial rule, and Hong Kong affairs are absolutely China’s internal affairs, which by no means tolerate the interference by any countries, groups and individuals.

China has unwavering determination in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and interests in development and maintaining prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, Liu said, reiterating China’s firm opposition to interference by external forces.

He said some of the reports were extremely biased and even malicious.