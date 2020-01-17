The story appears on
Page A9
January 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Broadband satellite put into orbit
A BROADBAND communication satellite, developed by a Beijing-based company, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:02am yesterday.
The satellite, the first of many from Beijing-based GalaxySpace, was sent into its planned orbit by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket.
Deployed in low-Earth orbit, the satellite has a communication capacity of up to 10Gbps. Relative technological tests will be conducted on the satellite.
GalaxySpace aims to build a LEO broadband satellite constellation and create a global 5G communication network.
KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. The rocket, developed by a company under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, is mainly used to launch LEO small satellites.
Yesterday’s launch was the eighth mission of the KZ-1A carrier rocket.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.