Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

January 17, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Broadband satellite put into orbit

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 January 17, 2020 | Print Edition

A BROADBAND communication satellite, developed by a Beijing-based company, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:02am yesterday.

The satellite, the first of many from Beijing-based GalaxySpace, was sent into its planned orbit by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket.

Deployed in low-Earth orbit, the satellite has a communication capacity of up to 10Gbps. Relative technological tests will be conducted on the satellite.

GalaxySpace aims to build a LEO broadband satellite constellation and create a global 5G communication network.

KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. The rocket, developed by a company under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, is mainly used to launch LEO small satellites.

Yesterday’s launch was the eighth mission of the KZ-1A carrier rocket.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿