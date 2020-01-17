Broadband satellite put into orbit

Home » Nation

A BROADBAND communication satellite, developed by a Beijing-based company, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:02am yesterday.

The satellite, the first of many from Beijing-based GalaxySpace, was sent into its planned orbit by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket.

Deployed in low-Earth orbit, the satellite has a communication capacity of up to 10Gbps. Relative technological tests will be conducted on the satellite.

GalaxySpace aims to build a LEO broadband satellite constellation and create a global 5G communication network.

KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket with high reliability and a short preparation period. The rocket, developed by a company under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, is mainly used to launch LEO small satellites.

Yesterday’s launch was the eighth mission of the KZ-1A carrier rocket.