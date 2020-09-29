The story appears on
Page A3
September 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Buddha’s head restored on statue with 3D tech
A BUDDHA’S head has been three-dimensionally printed to restore a stone statue at the Longmen Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in central China’s Henan Province.
The printed head, which is 40cm tall and 30cm wide, perfectly matches the remaining part of the Buddha statue carved on the northern wall of Fengxian Temple in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), said Yang Chaojie, a researcher with the research institute of the grottoes.
Located in the city of Luoyang, the Longmen Grottoes include more than 2,300 grottoes with 110,000 Buddhist figures and images, over 80 dagobas and 2,800 inscribed tablets created between the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534) and Song Dynasty (960-1279).
In the early 20th Century, the grottoes were largely damaged and looted, with many Buddha’s statues carried overseas. Wen Yucheng, former head of the institute, said the Buddha’s head was missing after 1923 and was purchased by the Shanghai Museum in 1957.
Restoration research in cooperation with the museum started in May 2019. Among the museum’s five relics items confirmed to have come from the Longmen Grottoes, the Buddha’s head was the first one that was identified with its original location in the grottoes.
Shi Jiazhen, head of the institute, said the restoration using 3D technology has provided a new choice for the missing relics to “return home.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.