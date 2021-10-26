Buildings of China star in HK show

Home » Nation

An exhibition highlighting the long history of Chinese architecture and the great achievements of Chinese construction in the new era was unveiled yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam and Lu Xinning, deputy head of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, delivered speeches at the opening, which was attended by well-known architectural experts from the mainland and Hong Kong, university presidents, and celebrities from different walks of life.

Using historical photos, construction models and multimedia content, the show is expected to bring Hong Kong residents an interactive experience of China’s unique architectural beauty as well as advanced construction technologies.

The exhibition features a number of landmarks, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Hong Kong International Airport and world-class skyscrapers.

Running through Saturday, the exhibition celebrates the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, as the latest part of “The Spirit of the Times Shines upon Hong Kong” activity series.

It is co-hosted by the HKSAR government, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, and the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.