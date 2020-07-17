Burger King caught out

Home » Nation

BURGER King China said yesterday that its outlets, which had used expired ingredients in its hamburgers, had suspended operation and was being investigated.

The fast-food joint was exposed by China Central Television in its delayed annual “3.15” quality investigation program yesterday.

Three Burger King restaurants in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, were found using expired and less ingredients in their hamburgers.

The program is usually broadcast every year on March 15 — World Consumer Rights Day — but was delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The staff at the restaurants were also caught changing the expiration date tag on the breads. A manager told the undercover reporter that in summer some of the breads would grow fungus.

Chicken nuggets that were supposed to be thrown away 30 minutes after being cooked were saved and served even later in the day to customers.

Also, instead of serving triple cheese burger with two pieces of tomatoes and three pieces of cheese, they would use only one each.

“Our boss is stingy,” a staff member said with a grin.

Similar problems were found in two other Burger King outlets in Nanchang.

Shanghai’s market watchdog, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, said that investigations had been ordered into all Burger King China outlets in the city.

Officials in Putuo and Xuhui districts said they had inspected outlets of the fast-food chain in their jurisdiction after the TV expose but did not find any irregularities.

The administration said it would host a meeting with Burger King China registered in Xuhui District today.