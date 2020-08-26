The story appears on
Page A2
August 26, 2020
CAAC extends Etihad Airways suspension
THE suspension of Etihad Airways’ flight from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai has been extended for another week after more passengers tested positive for COVID-19, China’s civil aviation authority said.
Flight EY862 was suspended for a week from Monday after five passengers on the flight tested positive on August 15, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said. The flight had been suspended for one week from August 17 after six travelers on the flight tested positive on arrival at the Pudong airport on August 3.
Etihad had said it had beefed up its regulations for all passengers flying to Shanghai. Etihad passengers traveling to Shanghai are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result, issued within 48 hours of their departure from Abu Dhabi, or from their departure airport if they are transferring from another city via Abu Dhabi.
Shanghai, meanwhile, reported two more imported cases on Monday. So far, among all the 540 imported cases, 464 have been discharged upon recovery.
