CAE unveils new-member candidate list

Home » Nation

The Chinese Academy of Engineering, one of the country’s top academic institutions, recently unveiled a list of 531 candidates for its new member selection, the China Science Daily reported yesterday.

With an average age of 57 years old, the candidates are mainly from universities, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, enterprises, the military system and other research institutes.

A total of 388 candidates are nominated by CAE members, 121 by the China Association for Science and Technology and 22 by both.

Among the list, 114 are from enterprises, an increase of 24 from 2017.

The nomination of engineering and technology experts who have made great achievements and contributions to technology innovation at private enterprises has been highlighted, according to the paper, citing a notice issued by the CAE.

The CAE also released a statement emphasizing that the academy will enforce discipline in the recruitment of new members. The selection will have several rounds of appraisals. The academy plans to enroll up to 80 new members this year.

CAE membership is China’s highest title in the field of engineering and a lifelong honor. New members are recruited every two years. By the end of last year, the CAE had 862 Chinese academicians and 65 foreign academicians, the paper reported.