CPPCC role in fighting COVID-19 highlighted

Home » Nation

CHINA’S top political advisory body started yesterday with a minute’s silence for the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 4,600 lives in the country.

Delayed by two months because of the outbreak, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference was held at the Great Hall of the People yesterday, a day before the start of the country’s most important legislative congress.

More than 2,000 CPPCC members from across the country bowed their heads in silence to pay tribute to martyrs who died fighting COVID-19 and compatriots who lost their lives in the epidemic.

President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The agenda for the session was reviewed and approved at the meeting.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session. In reviewing the work since the second session last year, Wang underscored the committee’s active role in fighting the epidemic.

“We’ve been encouraging the members to use mobile platforms to fulfill their jobs in terms of preventing and controlling the epidemic, resuming work and production, stabilizing public expectations as well as strengthening law-based governance,” said Wang in the work report. “We have collected and submitted over 1,300 pieces of advice and suggestions on this work.”

Giving full play to role of the CPPCC as a specialist consultative body, 71 consultation meetings, 97 research trips as well as online consultations were organized in the past year, it said.

The report made arrangements for the CPPCC’s work in 2020 in six aspects, urging political advisors to fulfil their duties around achieving a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Attendees were also briefed on the handling of proposals submitted since the previous annual session of the top political advisory body.

Known as the Two Sessions, the yearly gathering of the CPPCC and the National People’s Congress involves thousands of members and delegates flocking to the capital for intensive meetings to discuss policy. Originally scheduled for March, this year’s meetings will be squeezed into around seven days instead of the usual 10 days. Delegates were required to undergo nucleic acid tests for the virus before taking part in the sessions, and must wear masks throughout.

The number of journalists allowed into the Great Hall has been reduced with many press conferences and interviews moved online as a virus prevention measure.

In one of the interviews, Wang Chen, president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said China has a system to ensure that when facing major difficulties and challenges, its people can unite as one to overcome difficulties. Under such a system, the country can pool resources and mobilize various forces to deal with severe challenges, he said. Remarkably improved national strength over the past 70 years also played a significant role in curbing the epidemic, he added.

Wang Chen, who is also a renowned respiratory specialist and vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, had joined other leading experts to guide the anti-virus work in the hard-hit city of Wuhan since February.

China should enhance medical education and establish a sound mechanism to attract talent to study medicine and foster more health care practitioners, he said.