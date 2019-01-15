Californian pagoda to honor wine workers

Home » Nation

A TRADITIONAL Chinese-style pavilion will be built in the world-famous Wine Country of California to honor the forgotten history of Chinese laborers.

The pavilion, called Penglai Pagoda, will be housed in the Depot Park of Sonoma City. It’s also part of the Wine Country Chinese Legacy Project of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association.

The role Chinese laborers had in helping to build the first Transcontinental Railroad in the United States is well known, but the history of fellow workers planting and tending the first vineyards in Sonoma County remains less so.

In the middle of the 1800s, many people from China came to California in search of newly discovered gold. Some traveled north to San Francisco and worked in the new vineyards.

“Their legendary skills as vineyard workers, cave diggers, and cellar workers has been acknowledged by historians,” the Sonoma Sister Cities Association said.

The pagoda, a brainchild of the Sonoma-Penglai Sister City Committee, is named after Penglai City in Shandong Province, which is a sister city of Sonoma.

Approved by the Sonoma City Council two years ago, the project has since received “enthusiastic endorsements” from the Consulate General of China in San Francisco, the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, the Redwood Empire Chinese Association, the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum and the mayor of Penglai.

According to the Sonoma-Penglai Sister City Committee, US$125,000 is needed to cover architecture and engineering services, permit fees and construction labor costs.

In addition, the Sonoma Sister Cities Association will be responsible for costs associated with maintenance of the structure. The association didn’t disclose a timeframe for the construction, saying “funding to make this monument a reality will depend on contributions.”

The association will host a fundraiser on February 17 at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards in Sonoma.

Traditional Chinese cuisine will be served, and festive Chinese entertainment, including a lion and dragon dance, will be performed.