Call to build ecological civilization

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday stressed efforts to maintain strategic resolve in enhancing the building of an ecological civilization, and protection of the country’s beautiful scenery in the northern border areas.

Xi made the remarks when attending a panel discussion with deputies from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

The president called for intensified protection of the ecological system, urging people to fight resolutely against pollution.

The Party’s theory on an ecological civilization has been constantly enriched and improved since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in late 2012, Xi said.

All localities and departments should earnestly implement the Party’s arrangement and requirements for building an ecological civilization, pushing it to a new level.

Building Inner Mongolia into an important shield for ecological security in north China is a strategic position set with full consideration of the country’s overall development and a major responsibility the region must shoulder, Xi said.

Environmental protection and economic development are closely integrated and complement each other.

In the Chinese economy’s transition from the phase of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development, pollution control and environmental governance are two major tasks that must be accomplished, he added.

The country should explore a new path of high-quality development that prioritizes ecology and highlights green development, Xi said.

With its forests, grasslands, wetlands, rivers, lakes and deserts, Inner Mongolia features a comprehensive ecological system formed over a long period of time. Integrated measures should be taken in ecological protection and rehabilitation.

Xi underlined a resolute and effective fight to prevent and control pollution, saying prominent environmental issues the people are strongly concerned about must be addressed properly.