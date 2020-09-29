Campaign launched to curb myopia

Home » Nation

China has launched a campaign to prevent and control myopia among younger generations amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chinese schools are required to undertake month-long campaigns from this year on — in March and September — according to a circular recently released by the Ministry of Education.

This year, primary schools, middle schools and kindergartens across the country have been asked to organize optical examinations for all students and children to identify possible eyesight issues following months of online study at home. Relevant measures are to be taken as early as possible.

Schools should help students increase their awareness of possible eye issues and teach them how to protect their eyes through various activities, according to the circular.

The ministry has also urged schools to facilitate more outdoor activities for students and has called on parents to rein in their children’s electronic screen usage and assist with eyesight protection.