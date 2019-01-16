Canada must respect the rule of law

Home » Nation

CHINA has expressed strong dissatisfaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks criticizing a drug smuggler’s death sentence.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying yesterday urged the Canadian side to respect the rule of law and China’s judicial sovereignty, correct mistakes and stop making irresponsible remarks.

According to reports, Trudeau said China had “arbitrarily” sentenced Canadian national Robert Lloyd Schellenberg to death for drug smuggling. Hua said at a press briefing that the relevant information released by the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court was very specific and exhaustive.

She added that the facts of the crime alleged by public prosecution agencies against Schellenberg are clear and the evidence is solid and sufficient.

Drug-related crimes are universally recognized as felonies throughout the world and considered extremely harmful to the society, Hua said.

China, like many other countries, cracks down on and severely punishes drug-related crimes, she added.

“All people are equal before the law, and this embodies the true spirit of the rule of law,” Hua said, noting that the remarks made lack the minimum spirit of the rule of law.

Schellenberg was sentenced to death by the court on Monday for participating in organized international drug trafficking and collaborating with others in smuggling more than 222 kilograms of methamphetamines.