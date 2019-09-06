Canada’s new envoy told to normalize ties

Home » Nation

CHINA has agreed to the appointment of the new Canadian ambassador to China, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing yesterday.

According to reports, the Canadian government had selected Dominic Barton as its new ambassador to China.

“We hope the ambassador will play a positive role in helping get China-Canada relations back on normal track,” Geng said, adding that the Chinese side will provide due facilitation to his normal performance of duties.

He said Canada is totally responsible for serious difficulties in the bilateral relationship, and should be very clear about where the key problem is.

“We urge Canada to reflect on its mistakes, treat China’s solemn stance and concerns seriously, and immediately release Meng Wanzhou, so that she can return home safely,” Geng said.

Meng, chief financial officer of Chinese technology company Huawei, was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Both Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.