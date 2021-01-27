The story appears on
Page A2
January 27, 2021
Candid border talks
THE ninth round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on Sunday, a joint press release said.
The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas, the release said.
Both sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding, and agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops.
