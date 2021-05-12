The story appears on
Page A8
May 12, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cannabis on drug list
China has included all synthetic cannabis-related substances in the country’s controlled drug list, the first country to control the whole class of relevant substances, the Chinese anti-drug authority said yesterday.
Another 18 kinds of psychoactive substances, including fluoroketamine, were also newly added to the control list, the office of the China National Narcotic Control Commission said. To date, China’s controlled drug list includes 188 kinds of new psychoactive substances, all fentanyl-related substances and all synthetic cannabis-related substances.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.