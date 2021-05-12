Advanced Search

May 12, 2021

Cannabis on drug list

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 12, 2021 | Print Edition

China has included all synthetic cannabis-related substances in the country’s controlled drug list, the first country to control the whole class of relevant substances, the Chinese anti-drug authority said yesterday.

Another 18 kinds of psychoactive substances, including fluoroketamine, were also newly added to the control list, the office of the China National Narcotic Control Commission said. To date, China’s controlled drug list includes 188 kinds of new psychoactive substances, all fentanyl-related substances and all synthetic cannabis-related substances.

