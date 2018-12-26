The story appears on
Page A6
December 26, 2018
Can’t stand the eats, check out kitchen
The city of Hangzhou is asking its restaurants to offer online live streaming from kitchens to allow customers who order takeout to monitor food preparation.
In an effort to alleviate food safety concerns that shroud China’s booming takeout services, the capital city of Zhejiang Province said more than 150 restaurants had offered such services on a popular takeout app.
Hangzhou’s administration for market regulation said it was part of the city’s campaign to turn its eateries into “sunshine restaurants,” which install cameras or have open kitchens for customers.
The online live vetting aims to eliminate the “blind spot” as more restaurants jump on the mobile Internet bandwagon to promote their takeout services, said Wang Jinchao, an official with the administration.
Consumers will have more confidence as they can see what happens in the kitchen, while the restaurants will be prompted to comply with rules, according to Wang.
China’s takeout market was estimated at more than 200 billion yuan (US$29 billion) in 2017, but the industry has been plagued by a lack of supervision and a number of food safety scandals.
Wang said the mobile app will also improve the search ranking of restaurants that offer online live streaming to encourage more businesses to activate the function.
