Car crash in SK kills 6 Chinese

SIX Chinese were killed and another four injured in a car accident in South Korea, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul confirmed.

The embassy said it has initiated an emergency response mechanism and will provide assistance to the families of the deceased.

According to an early report from Yonhap News Agency, a speeding van overturned on an expressway exit ramp in central South Korea at 8:20am yesterday, killing seven people and injuring another five.

Most of the passengers were day laborers and were not wearing seat belts, the report said , citing police and expressway officials. The Starex van turned upside-down on a road leading to the South Sejong Toll Gate after hitting a roadside signpost.