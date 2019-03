Car veers off bridge

Home » Nation

FOUR people were killed after a car veered off a bridge in southwest China’s Sichuan Province early yesterday. The accident occurred at 2:23am in Nanjiang County in the city of Bazhong when a car carrying four people suddenly steered off the 25-meter-high bridge and crashed into the riverbank. The driver was later identified as a 25-year-old man surnamed Tan. The three other people in the car were all male.