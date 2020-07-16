Cave house collapse

Home » Nation

Three people were killed and another person slightly injured when a cave house being built for storing vegetables collapsed in north China’s Shanxi Province yesterday, local authorities said.

The collapse at around 10am at Xiaowang Village in Pingyao County, buried four of the five workers, according to the information office of the county. The accident was caused by the lack of effective support structures in the cave, where the soil had become soft due to continuous rain, local authorities explained.