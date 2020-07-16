Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

July 16, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Cave house collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 16, 2020 | Print Edition

Three people were killed and another person slightly injured when a cave house being built for storing vegetables collapsed in north China’s Shanxi Province yesterday, local authorities said.

The collapse at around 10am at Xiaowang Village in Pingyao County, buried four of the five workers, according to the information office of the county. The accident was caused by the lack of effective support structures in the cave, where the soil had become soft due to continuous rain, local authorities explained.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿