October 30, 2019

Cave-in kills 2

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Two people were killed and nine others remain trapped in a roof collapse at a polymetallic mine in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened around 6:30pm on Monday at an ore field in Daping Village in Nandan County. The mine where the roof caved in belongs to a local mining company. An initial investigation showed that 11 people were trapped, including the two people who were found dead, said the publicity department of Nandan.

