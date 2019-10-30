Cave-in kills 2

Home » Nation

Two people were killed and nine others remain trapped in a roof collapse at a polymetallic mine in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened around 6:30pm on Monday at an ore field in Daping Village in Nandan County. The mine where the roof caved in belongs to a local mining company. An initial investigation showed that 11 people were trapped, including the two people who were found dead, said the publicity department of Nandan.