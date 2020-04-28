Central team overseeing virus fight leaves Hubei

Home » Nation

THE central government team guiding the COVID-19 epidemic control work in Hubei Province yesterday finished their work and returned to Beijing, after Wuhan said it had discharged all coronavirus patients.

Hubei and its capital city Wuhan have adjusted their prevention and control efforts against the COVID-19 epidemic toward a regular level from an extraordinary emergency level.

The team, led by Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, was sent to Hubei on January 27 to guide the epidemic prevention and control work.

Hubei, the province hardest hit by the novel coronavirus in China, was cleared of the remaining COVID-19 cases on Sunday. No new confirmed cases and no new deaths were reported on Sunday, the provincial health commission said yesterday. By the end of Sunday, the province had 582 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, including 18 reported on Sunday.

To date, Hubei has reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan.

By Sunday, 63,616 cases were cured and discharged from hospitals in the province, including 46,464 in Wuhan. A total of 4,512 people died, of which 3,869 were reported in Wuhan.

The number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has dropped below 100, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said yesterday. As the epidemic wanes, the Yellow Crane Tower, a landmark tourist attraction in Wuhan, will reopen tomorrow.

The scenic park will open tomorrow from 8:30am to 5pm, with the number of visitors capped at 5,400 daily.