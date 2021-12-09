Chancellor Merkel’s 12 trips to China

Home » Nation

DURING Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure as German chancellor, she visited China 12 times and was known as one of the Western political leaders who “knows China the best.” Her footprints in 12 cities, from north to south, are a testimony to her curiosity about China and a pragmatic cooperation doctrine. 2006

May: Beijing, Shanghai

Merkel visited Shanghai and took a maglev train, which is the world’s first commercial magnetic levitation line jointly developed by China and Germany.2007

Aug: Beijing, Nanjing

Merkel was at the Nanjing plant of German industrial manufacturing company Siemens in Jiangsu Province. The German leader chose the junior suite instead of the presidential suite during her visit to China, which drew praise from netizens.

Oct: Beijing2008

Merkel attended the seventh Asia-Europe Meeting in China’s capital.2010

July: Beijing, Xi’an

Merkel visited Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province. It was also her 56th birthday on the day and according to the Chinese zodiac, Merkel is a horse. She had a photograph taken with a horse among the iconic terracotta warriors.

Feb: Beijing, Guangzhou2012

After a stop in Beijing, Merkel visited Guangzhou, Guangdong, where she and former Premier Wen Jiabao attended a trade seminar for Chinese and German business leaders.

Aug: Beijing, Tianjin

Former Premier Wen accompanied Merkel on a trip to his hometown of Tianjin, traveling via high-speed rail. In the northern city, Merkel visited a food street.

2014 July: Chengdu, Beijing

Merkel chose Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, as the first stop of this visit and learned how to make kung pao chicken. The German chancellor also visited a grocery market and bought some broad bean paste, Sichuan pepper powder and star anises, which are essential for making local delicacies, known for their spicy taste.2015

Oct: Beijing, Hefei

Premier Li Keqiang accompanied Merkel on a visit to his hometown in Anhui Province. Merkel visited a rural family and an elementary school in the capital Hefei.2016

Jun: Beijing, Shenyang

Merkel visited the Shenyang Imperial Palace where she was given a Qing-style royal welcome and was presented a miniature dough figurine that looked exactly like her.

Sept: Hangzhou

Merkel attended the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, and met with President Xi Jinping after the conclusion of the summit.2018

May: Beijing, Shenzhen

Merkel saw the progress brought by the reform and opening-up in Shenzhen. She attended the opening ceremony of the German Industry and Commerce Ltd’s Shenzhen innovation hub.2019

Sept: Beijing, Wuhan

Merkel asked to stop her motorcade when it was on the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Hubei Province. She enjoyed the beautiful view of the Yangtze River on the bridge and the three towns, Wuchang, Hankou and Hanyang.