Chang’e-4 in orbit for a far side landing

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Chang’e-4 probe decelerated and entered a lunar orbit yesterday, completing a vital step on its way to making the first soft landing on the far side of the moon.

After traveling 110 hours from the Earth, an engine on the probe was ignited when it was 129km above the surface of the moon, said the China National Space Administration. The probe then slowed, and entered an elliptical lunar orbit at 100km above the surface. The probe, including a lander and a rover, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket last Saturday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

The control center will choose a proper time to land after testing communications.

The Chang’e-4 mission will be a key step in revealing the mysterious far side of the moon.

The scientific tasks of Chang’e-4 include low-frequency radio astronomical observation, surveying the terrain and landforms, detecting the mineral composition and shallow lunar surface structure, and measuring neutron radiation and neutral atoms.

China has promoted international cooperation, with four scientific payloads of Chang’e-4 developed by scientists from the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Saudi Arabia.