Changes to data rules in civil cases

China’s Supreme People’s Court yesterday announced a decision on revising its rules on civil procedure evidence, specifying the scope of electronic data and the regulations on examining and confirming electronic data.

The decision aims to improve the rules for civil procedure evidence, standardize the handling of evidence of civil trials and guarantee the litigation rights of the parties concerned.

“Electronic data is a new form of evidence introduced into the civil procedure law in 2012. A legal interpretation issued in 2015 by the SPC defined electronic data,” said Jiang Bixin, vice president of the SPC.

Electronic data include information released via online platforms such as web pages, blogs and microblogs, messages such as short messages sent via cellphones and e-mails, user registration information, computer files and other digital evidence, according to the decision.

The authenticity of data should be judged on seven factors, including the integrity and credibility of the hardware and software of computer systems.