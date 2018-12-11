Changes to ease New Year ‘rail rush’

Home » Nation

Travelers will be able to buy train tickets for the first day of the Spring Festival rush from December 23, China Railway has announced.

Tickets for the Chinese New Year’s Eve, February 4, will start selling on January 6. The rush will last from January 21 to March 1.

To make it easier for passengers, China Railway developed a new standby system for its official website and app this year.

Passengers who miss out on the train they want can register on the system and pay for the ticket, and if someone else reschedules or cancels their journey the system will automatically sell it on to those who registered.

Shan Xinghua, who is in charge of China Railway’s ticket system development said the new standby system will be much safer and more efficient than other ticket-grabbing apps on the market.

Separately, students can now buy concessionary tickets for winter holidays from December 1 to March 31. Concessionary tickets are 75 percent of the full fare for second-class on bullet trains and half price for coach on other trains.

Each student can only apply for the concession four times a year with their student cards. University students will have to provide an official document issued by their school when buying concessionary tickets.