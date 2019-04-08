Advanced Search

April 8, 2019

Chemical plant explosion

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 8, 2019 | Print Edition

An explosion rocked a chemical plant in Mailiao Township, Yunlin County in central Taiwan yesterday afternoon, but there have been no reports of death or injuries, local police and firefighters said. Footage posted online showed dark smoke billowing into the sky and loud explosions from the plant. The explosion occurred at about 2pm in a chemical industrial zone about 200km south of Taipei. Preliminary investigations show a fracture in a liquefied natural gas pipeline could have led to the explosion.

