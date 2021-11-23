China, ASEAN establish a strategic partnership

Home » Nation

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday while chairing the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link.

“This is a new milestone in the history of our relations and will inject new impetus into peace, stability, prosperity and development of our region and the world,” Xi said.

China and ASEAN need to pursue dialogue instead of confrontation, build partnerships instead of alliances, and make concerted efforts to address the various negative factors that might threaten or undermine peace.

“Maintaining peace is our greatest common interest and the most cherished aspiration of people of all countries. We need to serve as the builders and guardians of peace in the region,” said Xi.

“We need to practice true multilateralism and stick to the principle that international and regional affairs be handled through discussion among us all,” said Xi.

China firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics. China pursues long-term, friendly coexistence with neighboring countries, and is part of the common efforts for durable peace in the region, Xi noted.

“China will never seek hegemony, still less bully smaller countries,” Xi added. “China was, is, and will always be a good neighbor, good friend, and good partner of ASEAN.”

The valuable experience of China-ASEAN cooperation over the past 30 years should be cherished and upheld over the long run, Xi said.

“The gains in China-ASEAN cooperation over the past 30 years are attributable to our unique geographical proximity and cultural affinity and, more importantly, to the fact that we have actively embraced the development trend of our times and made the right historic choice,” Xi said.

He noted that China and ASEAN have respected each other, acted by the basic norms of international relations, cooperated for win-win results, and followed a path of peaceful development.

China and ASEAN have looked out for each other, honored the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, upheld inclusiveness and mutual learning, and jointly contributed to open regionalism, Xi said.

“The valuable experience we have gained over the past 30 years is the shared asset of China and ASEAN.

“It lays the foundation and provides guidelines for developing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Xi said.

He called for doubly cherishing the experience, upholding it over the long run, and keep enriching and expanding it.