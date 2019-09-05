China, DPRK pledge to boost ties

Home » Nation

China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea pledged yesterday to promote friendly cooperation between the two countries.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the DPRK, which is of great importance for both countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with Ri Su Yong, member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea of the DPRK in Pyongyang.

Despite changes in the international arena, the traditional friendship forged by the leaders of the former generations of both countries has withstood the test of time and become a shared asset of the two countries, Wang said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un have injected fresh vitality into the relations between the two parties and the two countries, he noted.

“We should abide by the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries, shoulder the responsibility to maintain, consolidate and advance the traditional China-DPRK friendship, and promote friendly cooperation between the two countries in various fields,” Wang added.

Speaking of China’s development, Wang said socialism with Chinese characteristics has achieved great success and revealed promising prospects.

History will prove that China’s development and rejuvenation are an irresistible trend that cannot be stopped, he said, adding that China and the DPRK should conduct more communication and exchanges, trust and support each other in safeguarding mutual interests and legitimate rights.

Ri, also the director of the International Department of the WPK Central Committee, said Kim and Xi have met many times in recent years and charted the course for the development of bilateral ties.

Wang’s visit to the DPRK on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries is of great significance for the implementation of the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries, he said.

The DPRK is willing to join China in strengthening exchanges at different levels and push forward the practical and friendly cooperation between the two sides, Ri added.

Extending his congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, he said the DPRK will continue to support the policies of the CPC and the Chinese government on issues concerning China’s core interests, including the issues of Hong Kong and Taiwan.