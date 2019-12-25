China, Japan and ROK spell out cooperation vision for next decade

Home » Nation

CHINA, the Republic of Korea and Japan yesterday released the Trilateral Cooperation Vision for the Next Decade and the Trilateral + X Cooperation Early Harvest Projects, vowing to enhance their cooperation in multiple areas.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of China-Japan-ROK cooperation.

Free trade and economic cooperation were at the forefront of the meetings between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the southwestern city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province yesterday.

Li said China, Japan and the ROK are important development partners and have highly complementary economies as well as industry convergence. Despite facing twists and turns, they are committed to achieving win-win results through cooperation and tackling differences through dialogue.

He called on the three countries to consolidate the foundation of mutual trust and safeguard the overall cooperation.

“We all advocate free trade and promote economic integration. China holds that safeguarding free trade benefits the protection of multilateralism, of world peace,” Li said.

The three countries should view each other’s development from an objective and reasonable perspective, uphold a right attitude toward history and the future, respect other countries’ core interests and major concerns, focus on cooperation featuring mutual benefit and win-win results, and resolve differences through dialogue and consultations to create favorable conditions for deepening cooperation, Li added.

The Chinese premier also called on the three countries to chart their cooperation from a strategic height and long-term perspective, clarify the direction and key areas of cooperation, deepen pragmatic cooperation and build the partnership.

For his part, Moon applauded the achievements of trilateral cooperation over the past 20 years.

He said against the backdrop of rising trade protectionism and increasing uncertainties, the three countries should closely work with one another, continuously expand their common interests, actively carry out cooperation in areas including climate change, environment, health, and aging population, focus on promoting technological innovation cooperation, intensify the protection of intellectual property, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate the foundation of future-oriented cooperation.

Abe added that under the current situation, Japan is willing to work with China and the ROK to safeguard free trade and multilateralism, as well as a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory investment and business environment.

Hailing trilateral cooperation’s extraordinary journey over the past two decades, Abe expressed hope that the three sides can pool their experience, chart a blueprint for cooperation in the next 10 years, and foster “triple win” relations.

The three sides should take the opportunities of successively hosting the Olympic Games to promote cooperation in such areas as sports, tourism and culture, Abe said.

Li, Abe and Moon also said they discussed furthering regional cooperation on the economy, the environment and people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders also reiterated their commitment to ending DPRK’s nuclear and missile programs.

Li said the three agreed that “dialogue and consultation is the only effective way to solve the issues of Korea Peninsula.”

“We three countries are willing to work together with the international community to solve the issue of Korean Peninsula in a political way,” Li said at a joint news conference following the meeting.

Moon said the sides agreed to support efforts to restart talks between Washington and Pyongyang so that “denuclearization and peace ... could actually advance.”

Abe echoed that stance.

“For that purpose, it was confirmed that full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions remains important, and we need to maintain the momentum of the US-DPRK process,” Abe said.

The trilateral summits between China, Japan and South Korea date back to the fallout from the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which devastated businesses across the region and prompted moves toward greater economic integration.

The three countries account for about 24 percent of world trade and have tightly bound supply chains, with more than US$720 billion in trade moving between them last year.