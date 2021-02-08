China Mars probe sends stunning pic

Home » Nation

The China National Space Administration on Friday released the first image of Mars captured by the country’s Mars probe Tianwen-1. The spacecraft is expected to enter Mars orbit around Wednesday.

The image was captured from 2.2 million kilometers from Mars.

The probe conducted its fourth orbital correction on Friday at 8pm, to ensure the probe achieves a sound planned rendezvous with Mars.

The black-and-white photo released by the CNSA showed geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.

The probe has traveled about 197 days in orbit, flying about 465 million km. It is 184 million km from Earth and 1.1 million km from Mars. All probe systems are in good working condition, the CNSA said.

China hopes to land the rover in May in Utopia, a massive impact basin on Mars.