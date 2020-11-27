China, S. Korea prepare for Xi’s visit to Seoul

Home » Nation

SOUTH Korea and China agreed yesterday to prepare for a visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping and to cooperate on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and on tackling the novel coronavirus.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in the South Korean capital Seoul late on Wednesday, after a two-day visit to Japan.

“Both sides agreed to actively communicate so that the COVID-19 situation stabilizes and conditions are created for President Xi’s visit,” the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement after Wang held talks with South Korea’s foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha.

Xi was due to visit South Korea early this year but the epidemic put plans on hold.

Wang praised the “robustness” and “vitality” of China’s relations with South Korea, saying his trip to the country, despite COVID-19, shows how much China values the bilateral partnership.

“The COVID-19 crisis could not defeat the citizens of our two countries,” Wang said. “Bilateral ties are showing their strength and ever more vigor.”

Kang, for her part, said that the South Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership has maintained positive development momentum in recent years. Both countries have worked hand in hand to combat COVID-19, setting a good example for the international community.

“Ahead of the 30th anniversary in 2022 of the establishment of bilateral ties, I hope for an exchange of opinions on further fleshing out the strategic partnership between the two countries,” Kang said.

South Korea is looking forward to strengthening communication and coordination with China on issues such as addressing climate change, upholding multilateralism and free trade, she added.

Both sides agreed to strengthen joint prevention and control of COVID-19, improve and gradually expand the application of the “fast-track” entry and promote building the anti-epidemic cooperation mechanism in Northeast Asia.

They also agreed to start dialogues regarding diplomatic relations, national security and maritime issues in order to further build trust and promote maritime cooperation.

On regional cooperation, both sides agreed to make efforts for the early enforcement of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and accelerate negotiations on the China-Japan-South Korea free trade agreement.

They also said they are committed to maintaining the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, and agreed to solve regional denuclearization through political dialogue.

Wang told his South Korean counterpart that China firmly supports both Koreas in improving relations and promoting reconciliation and cooperation.

He later met with President Moon Jae-in, who acknowledged bilateral accomplishments in fighting the virus and maintaining essential business exchanges despite tightened border controls.

Wang said Seoul and Beijing have set a “role model” for international cooperation amid the pandemic and conveyed a message by Xi that he considers his “friendship and trust” with Moon as “very important.”