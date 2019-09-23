China, Solomon Islands establish diplomatic ties

Home » Nation

CHINA and the Solomon Islands signed a joint communique in Beijing on Saturday on the establishment of diplomatic relations. It was signed by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Solomon Islands’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele after they held talks.

The communique stated that the two countries have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level effective from the date of signature of this communique, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples.

China and the Solomon Islands agree to develop friendly relations on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

The government of Solomon Islands recognizes that there is but one China in the world, that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, according to the communique.

“The Government of the Solomon Islands shall sever ‘diplomatic relations’ with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The Government of the People’s Republic of China appreciates this position of the Government of the Solomon Islands,” the communique said.

Prior to the signing of the communique, the Solomon Islands announced in a statement that it recognized the one-China principle and severed the so-called “diplomatic ties” with Taiwan.

History will prove that the decision to forge diplomatic ties with China meets the fundamental and long-term interests of the people of the Solomon Islands, and is also in line with the irresistible trend of the times, Wang said.

Mentioning the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Wang said the timing of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries brings a special significance and promises bright prospects in bilateral relations.

“Cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands will be fair, open, mutually beneficial and inclusive,” he said.

Wang added that 179 countries had established diplomatic ties with China. He said China must and will eventually achieve national reunification. “The Taiwan region was, is and will continue to be an inalienable part of China’s territory, both de facto and de jure. This status will not and cannot be changed.”

“There are only a handful of countries who have not yet established diplomatic relations with China. We believe more and more visionary people in these countries will speak up for justice in keeping with the overriding trend of the times,” Wang noted.