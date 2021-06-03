China, US discuss economic ties

Home » Nation

CHINA and the US agreed to maintain communication on economic ties as senior officials from the two countries held video talks early yesterday, China’s commerce ministry said.

The conversation between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted the importance and China-US economic relations.

In the spirit of equality and mutual trust, they conducted extensive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, candidly exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, and expressed willingness to maintain communication, according to a ministry statement.

“Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in US interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern,” the US Treasury Department said in a brief statement. The two sides gave no indication when negotiations on ending their tariff war might resume.

The talk came less than a week after Liu had a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the head of the US delegation to the tariff talks.

The Biden administration is conducting a review of US-China trade policy, ahead of the expiry of their phase-one deal at the end of 2021.

The two largest economies inked their phase-one agreement in January last year, after a nearly two-year-long trade dispute. China agreed to buy an additional US$200 billion of goods and services from the US before the end of 2020 and 2021, compared with 2017 baseline levels. The US ought to cut some of the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump by the end of 2021.

The pact eased a two-year tariff war waged by Trump that aimed to change China’s trade practices, although duties remain in place on hundreds of billions of dollars of trade.

Negotiators haven’t met in person since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Lower-level officials hold monthly meetings by phone on the status of carrying out the phase-one agreement.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng earlier said both sides should push for the implementation of the phase-one trade agreement between the two sides.