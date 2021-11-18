China, US ease restraints on visas for journalists

Home » Nation

China and the United States will ease restrictions on access for journalists from each other’s countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson and the US State Department said yesterday.

China and the United States have reached three consensuses, including one on the issuance of one-year multiple entry visas to journalists, to create favorable conditions for the media representatives of both countries.

“After multiple rounds of consultations, China and the United States have recently reached three consensuses based on the principles of mutual respect, reciprocity and mutual benefit,” spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing.

The two sides agreed to ensure that journalists from either country, currently based in the other country, can enter and leave that country normally on the premise of strictly observing laws and consular regulations, he said.

The two sides also agreed to issue one-year multiple entry visas to journalists from the other country, and the US side pledged to immediately initiate domestic procedures to address the “duration of status” issues for Chinese journalists.

The Chinese side promised to give equal treatment to American journalists in China after the US policies enter into force, Zhao said.

Additionally, both parties will approve visas on an equal footing for new journalists who meet application requirements in accordance with laws and regulations, he said.

“This achievement was hard-won, meets the interests of both sides, and is worth cherishing,” Zhao said, expressing hope that the United States will honor its words, implement the relevant policies as soon as possible, and work with China to continue creating favorable working and living conditions for the media of both countries.

A spokesperson for the US State Department gave similar details. It said the United States planned to facilitate similar treatment for Chinese journalists. “We welcome this progress but see it simply as initial steps,” the spokesperson said.

Tensions between the world’s top two economies on issues ranging from tech and trade spilled over into the media sector last year.

China accused Washington of a “political crackdown” on Chinese journalists after it slashed the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work at the US offices of Chinese media and limited their authorized stay to 90 days, with an option to extend.