China: US ‘sanctions’ won’t succeed

THE national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is part of China’s internal affairs, while attempts by the United States to obstruct the process through so-called “sanctions” will never succeed, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, threatening to end exports of US-origin defense equipment to China.

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it was suspending “preferential treatment to Hong Kong over China, including the availability of export license exceptions” under the pretext of a national security legislation in Hong Kong.

Pompeo said effective Monday, Washington was ending exports of defense equipment to Hong Kong and would soon require licenses for the sale of items to Hong Kong that have both civilian and military uses.

On Hong Kong’s national security legislation, the Chinese side has made clear its solemn position on many occasions, Zhao said, reiterating that it is China’s internal affairs and no foreign country has any right to interfere.

“Intimidation does not work on China. The United States wants to wield the so-called sanctions to obstruct China’s legislation process to safeguard national security in Hong Kong. Such attempts will never succeed,” he said.

As regards the wrong moves by the US side, China will take necessary retaliatory measures to resolutely safeguard its national interests, Zhao added.

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that Hong Kong has made preparations for the US move and estimated that the trade restrictive measures will only cause a little inconvenience, stressing that the impact on Hong Kong’s technological innovation sector will be limited.

Lam added the United States enjoys the highest surplus worldwide in its trade with Hong Kong, with about US$30 billion a year.