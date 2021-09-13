China, Vietnam must not blow up disputes

Home » Nation

CHINA and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China’s foreign ministry said.

State Councilor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Wang said the two countries should jointly guard against the interference from forces outside the region, and show the international community that the peoples of China and Vietnam can properly manage their differences and expand their cooperation.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue supporting each other in the socialist cause and strengthen bilateral coordination and cooperation in international affairs.

Wang said facing the tremendous changes in the world and the COVID-19 pandemic, working together to overcome the difficulties is a natural strategic choice for China and Vietnam, two socialist neighbors, and has given the bilateral ties more profound meaning.

Wang stressed that the two countries should strive for more breakthroughs in bilateral trade, enhance the mutual trust between the two peoples, jointly safeguard international justice and the common strategic interests, and make efforts to bring the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership into effect as soon as possible.

China will continue to provide support for Vietnam on COVID-19 response as its capacity allows, Wang said.

Extending thanks to China for support in Vietnam’s fight against the pandemic, Pham said Vietnam is willing to maintain bilateral exchanges at multiple levels, and strengthen COVID-19 vaccine cooperation with China. Vietnam is also willing to work with China to carry on with the current cooperation mechanisms, and enhance pragmatic maritime cooperation, he said.

The two sides agreed to continue to strictly adhere to high-level common perceptions, manage disagreements, avoid complicating situations or expanding disputes and jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, according to a Vietnamese government statement.

Vietnam said China would donate 3 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year, raising China’s total vaccine donations to the country to 5.7 million doses.

Wang also held talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and met with Communist Party of Vietnam chief Nguyen Phu Trong.