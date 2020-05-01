China against virus probe based on presumption of guilt

Home » Nation

VICE Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said China firmly opposes so-called international investigation based on the presumption of guilt regarding the origin of the COVID-19 virus, according to a transcript post on the Foreign Ministry’s website yesterday.

Le made the remarks to the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States.

“We are candid, and we are open. We support professional exchanges between scientists, including exchanges for reviewing and summarizing experiences,” Le said. “What we oppose, however, is unfounded charges against China,” he said, adding that one should not accuse China first and then run so-called international investigations just to make up the evidence.

“We oppose politically driven investigation for the purpose of stigmatizing China,” the vice minister said.

Talking about COVID-19 data, Le said what China has done can stand scrutiny and “there is no need for cover-ups.”

“This is all about real people. It is literally impossible to hide anything,” said the vice minister. “On the contrary, some countries said that COVID-19 was just a common flu, and in fact that is cover-up.

“Now we are restoring economic activities across the board and have lifted travel restrictions on Wuhan. How could we have been confident in so doing if the case numbers were artificially lowered and not real?” he asked.

“China is a victim, not an accomplice to COVID-19,” he said, noting that a virus can appear in any place in the world.

Le said holding China accountable for the spread of COVID-19, or even demanding reparations from China, is “a preposterous political farce” without legal basis. “The intention is nothing but shifting blame to China for the inadequate response of someone else. Blame game finds little support, and ends up nowhere,” he said.

“At this critical moment, what the United States needs to do is to focus on combating the virus, instead of opening fire at the WHO which is coordinating the international efforts in fighting the virus,” Le said, adding that by doing so, the United States actually has chosen to pit itself against the whole world.

The US people should realize “that the true enemy of the United States is COVID-19, not China,” Le said.