China backs Lam, calls on HK residents to oppose violence

CHINA reiterated yesterday its support for Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, and its police and called on Hong Kong people to oppose violence following another weekend of clashes between protesters and police in the city.

“The central government firmly supports Chief Executive Lam leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government in the law-based governance, supports the Hong Kong police in their strict law enforcement, supports relevant departments of the SAR government and judicial organs in punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law, and supports the people who love both our country and Hong Kong in their action to defend the rule of law in the region,” said Yang Guang, spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference yesterday.

Hong Kong bore the scars yesterday of its eighth straight weekend of violent protests.

Some members of the public had been participating in unauthorized assemblies at various locations on Hong Kong Island since Sunday afternoon, a spokesman of the Hong Kong SAR government said.

“Some radical protesters acted violently in parts of Sheung Wan and Western District, including hurling bricks at police officers, committing arson and pushing toward the police cordon line a cart with burning cardboards, threatening the safety of police officers and members of the public,” the spokesman said.

The protests have at times paralysed parts of the financial district, shut government offices and disrupted business operations across the city.

According to Hong Kong police, an operation was carried out to disperse the radical protestors, and at least 49 persons were arrested for offences including unauthorized assembly and possession of offensive weapons.

“We understand the huge pressure facing the Hong Kong police and their families,” Yang said, “and would like to salute the Hong Kong police who have been fearlessly sticking to their posts and fulfilling their duties against all odds.”

The rule of law is a core value which the people of Hong Kong take pride in, the foundation of Hong Kong’s sound business environment, and an important cornerstone for the region to maintain its prosperity and stability, said Yang.

“We cannot just sit by and watch a small group of people recklessly trample on the rule of law,” he said, noting that once the backbone of rule of law was shaken, the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong would be in jeopardy.

The most important thing was for Hong Kong to handle the unrest according to the law, Yang said, blaming irresponsible figures in the West for stirring up the trouble in a bid to contain China’s development. Such efforts would fail, he said.

Yang said Hong Kong’s government and society needed to come up with more effective ways to help young people address concerns over housing, employment and other issues, although officials did not announce any specific measures to address the unrest.

Clear-cut stand

The past weekend saw more clashes between protesters and police as the demonstrations grow increasingly violent.

Yang called on people in Hong Kong to take a clear-cut stand to oppose and resist violence.

The development in the situation in Hong Kong, especially the violent acts of a small number of radicals, has severely damaged Hong Kong’s overall situation of prosperity and stability, severely challenged Hong Kong’s rule of law and social order, severely threatened the safety of Hong Kong residents’ life and property, crossed the bottom line of the “one country, two systems,” which are absolutely intolerable, Yang said.

The central government will continue to unswervingly implement the principle of “one country, two systems” and ensure that this principle remains unchanged and is not bent or distorted in practice, Yang said.

Noting that no civilized society ruled by law can tolerate the prevalence of violence, Yang said he hopes that Hong Kong residents can see clearly the seriousness of the current situation.