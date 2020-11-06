China bars entry of travelers from 5 nations

Home » Nation

CHINA has barred non-Chinese travelers from Britain, France, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs as coronavirus cases surge around the world.

The Chinese embassy in the UK on Wednesday said China had “decided to temporarily suspend entry” from Britain of non-Chinese nationals.

Embassies in Belgium and the Philippines have put out similar notices.

The Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday it was a “reasonable and fair” measure to tackle the pandemic.

“Learning from other countries’ practices and taking into consideration the evolving epidemic situation, we have adjusted measures concerning pertinent travelers to China. This is a reasonable and legitimate move consistent with international customary practices, and I believe it will be understood by all,” said ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

The UK — one of the world’s hardest-hit countries with nearly 48,000 deaths linked to the virus and more than one million cases — has entered a new nationwide lockdown to curb the contagion’s spread.

Belgium, which has the most Covid-19 cases per capita in the world, has been in lockdown since last week, while large parts of the Philippines went back into lockdown in October.

France and India are among the top five countries in the world with the most infections.

The suspensions were a partial reversal of an easing on September 28, when China allowed all foreigners with valid residence permits to enter.

In March, China had banned entry of foreigners in response to the epidemic.

China has recently tightened requirements for travelers from several other countries.

They include the presentation of a health certificate from the local Chinese embassy showing the results of a nucleic acid test and an antibody test.

From today, all passengers from the United States, France, Germany and Thailand bound for China’s mainland must take a nucleic acid test and a blood test for antibodies against the coronavirus no more than 48 hours before boarding.

China also plans to impose dual-test requirements on travelers from Australia, Singapore and Japan from November 8.