China committed to fighting climate change

CHINA remains dedicated to playing a constructive role in pushing for a successful outcome of the ongoing United Nations climate conference, seen as a crucial step to tackle climate challenges, Chinese Ecology and Environment Minister Li Ganjie has said.

Li said the success of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Poland will be significant in boosting the confidence of the international community in fighting climate change and shaping the future of global climate governance.

“Largely, the various parties have voiced their wishes for the timely conclusion of the negotiations on the implementation guidelines for the Paris Agreement,” he said. “We hope all parties will strengthen their confidence and make joint efforts for the success of the Katowice climate conference.”

The two-week conference, which runs until Friday, aims to finalize the implementation guidelines and provide clarity on how to carry out the Paris deal fairly for all countries.

Li met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, among others, while attending the conference.

The Chinese minister said that proactively addressing climate change has been China’s major strategy in its economic and social development.

China will make various efforts such as adjusting its industrial structure, optimizing its energy consumption and improving its energy efficiency in its pursuit of “green, low-carbon sustainable growth,” Li said.

Thanks to increased investment in green energy, China’s carbon intensity, or the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product, in 2017 declined by 46 percent from the level in 2005, meeting the target ahead of schedule of a 40-45 percent drop by 2020, Li said.

China has made significant progress in optimizing its energy sources with the proportion of coal consumption dropping 12 percent by 2017 from 72 percent in 2005 and non-fossil energy consumption rising to 13.8 percent, Li noted.

China ranks first in the world in clean energy investment with rapid growth of wind and solar energy in nine consecutive years, Li said.

China is also taking solid actions to help developing countries deal with climate challenges, Li said.

Since 2011, China has offered equipment including LED lights, energy efficient refrigerators and solar photovoltaic systems and provided such programs as training, mitigation and adaptation related to climate change for developing nations, Li said.