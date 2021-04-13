China concern over Japan plans to dump nuclear waste into sea

Home » Nation

CHINA has expressed its grave concerns through diplomatic channels about Japan’s decision to dispose of radioactive water at Fukushima by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China urged the Japanese side to take a responsible attitude and treat the issue of nuclear waste disposal with caution. Noting that the Fukushima nuclear accident was one of the most serious ones in the world so far, Zhao said that the accident caused a large amount of radioactive material to leak, which has had a profound impact on the marine environment, food safety and human health.

Zhao stressed that proper disposal of nuclear waste is related to international public interests and the vital interests of neighboring countries. It should be handled carefully and properly to avoid further damaging the marine environment, food safety and human health.

The world is watching with deep concern the upcoming decision by the Japanese side on the discharge of nuclear wastewater into the ocean, raising doubts and expressing opposition. There is also strong opposition in Japan. It cannot turn a deaf ear to this, said Zhao.

“The Japanese side should act in a responsible manner for global public interests and the interests of its own people,” Zhao added.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said yesterday that his government cannot put off the decision to dispose of radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea any longer and that he wants to finalize the decision “within days.”

Suga told a lower house committee that releasing the treated radioactive water will be unavoidable for the recovery from the nuclear accident triggered by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The plant has been generating massive amount of radiation-tainted water since the accident happened as it needs water to cool the reactors. The water, stored in tanks at the plant in Japan’s northeast, is expected to reach capacity next year.

The water has been treated using an advanced liquid processing system, or ALPS, to remove most contaminants. However, things like radioactive tritium are hard to filter out.

According to local media reports, the Japanese government appears set to formally announce the final decision in a meeting of related ministers today.

The plan is not only facing fierce opposition from the Japanese fish industry and the public, but also doubts from neighboring countries.

South Korea voiced “grave concerns,” with foreign ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam saying, “It will be difficult to accept if the Japanese side decides to release the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant without sufficient consultations.”

People from all over the Fukushima prefecture held a rally near the port of Onahama in Iwaki city on Sunday to protest against the government’s proposal of discharging nuclear sewage into the sea. “Protect the sea of their hometown, the fishery as well as children,” one slogan said.

Forty-one of the prefecture’s 59 municipal councils disagreed with the plan to release the contaminated water into the sea.