China created its own version of democracy

China did not duplicate Western models of democracy, but created its own, according to a white paper.

Titled “China: Democracy That Works,” the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

The original aspiration of China’s democracy was to ensure the people’s status as masters of the country. China has created and developed whole-process people’s democracy in line with its national conditions. This is a form of democracy with distinctive Chinese features which at the same time reflects humanity’s universal desire for democracy.

Whole-process people’s democracy has fueled the development of the country and driven the revitalization of the nation. It has contributed a new model to the international political spectrum, said the white paper.

China must devise the most suitable form of democracy in accordance with its characteristics and realities. This is a basic principle China adheres to for developing democracy. To develop its democracy, China has always drawn wisdom and strength from its 5,000-year-old culture and fine traditions. Humanity’s quest for and experiments with greater democracy will never end.

The true barrier to democracy lies not in different models of democracy, but in arrogance, prejudice and hostility towards other countries’ attempts to explore their own paths to democracy, and in assumed superiority and the determination to impose one’s own model of democracy on others.

In the richly diverse world, democracy comes in many forms. China’s democracy is thriving alongside those of other countries in the garden of civilizations. China stands ready to contribute its experience and strength to global political progress through cooperation and mutual learning.