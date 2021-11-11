China criticizes US delegation’s visit to Taiwan

Home » Nation

CHINA’S military said yesterday it had conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait after its defence ministry condemned a visit to Taiwan by a US congressional delegation it said had arrived on a military aircraft.

The patrol was aimed at the “seriously wrong” words and actions of “relevant countries” on the Taiwan issue and the activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement.

“The US act has wantonly interfered in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermined China’s territorial sovereignty and posed a severe threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan region,” Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said while reiterating that Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory.

“We sternly warn that the United States must immediately stop its provocative actions and all destructive moves that lead to the further escalation of tensions in the Taiwan region, and refrain from sending false signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists,” Tan said.

Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authority must not misjudge the situation or take desperate moves, which will only bring disaster to Taiwan, Tan warned. China must be and will be reunited, he stressed.

“No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s staunch determination, strong resolve and powerful capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Tan said, adding that the People’s Liberation Army remains on high alert and will take every necessary measure to crush any external interference or any form of separatist attempts for “Taiwan independence.”

A Chinese mainland spokesperson yesterday said tensions across the Taiwan Strait will not ease until provocative acts advocating “Taiwan independence” cease. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office also condemned the visit.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, described the touting of the so-called “two states” theory by Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authority and elements advocating “Taiwan independence,” and their collusion with external forces to incite provocations, as the “root causes” of the tensions across the strait.

Zhu said relevant exercises and training conducted by the People’s Liberation Army are meant to target separatist activities seeking “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces.

In essence, these exercises and training aim to safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the immediate interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, said Zhu.