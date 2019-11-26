China extends full support to HKSAR’s Lam

Home » Nation

CHINA said yesterday it supports Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam after the counting of ballots in the sixth-term District Council Ordinary Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was completed yesterday afternoon.

Polling for the election started at 7:30am local time and concluded at 10:30pm on Sunday. According to the HKSAR Electoral Affairs Commission, 452 seats of 18 electoral districts have all been decided with the opposition parties securing a majority of seats.

The district council election is the first poll held in the HKSAR after the now-withdrawn ordinance amendments concerning fugitives’ transfers sparked unrest in Hong Kong.

“China’s central government resolutely supports chief executive Carrie Lam’s leadership of the Special Administrative Region government,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

Geng said the government also supported the police and judiciary in Hong Kong in “punishing relevant violent and illegal behaviors.”

“The Chinese government’s resolve to protect national sovereignty, security and development interest has not faltered. Its resolve to carry out one country, two systems has not faltered,” he said.

Hong Kong chief executive, Carrie Lam said in a statement that the government respected the results and wished “the peaceful, safe and orderly situation to continue.”

“There are various analyses and interpretations in the community in relation to the results, and quite a few are of the view that the results reflect people’s dissatisfaction with the current situation and the deep-seated problems in society,” she said.

The government would “listen to the opinions of members of the public humbly and seriously,” Lam said.

Starry Lee, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, apologized for her party’s performance.

“For this major defeat, we do not want to find any excuses and reasons,” said Lee, who went on to say that the party rejected her offer to resign earlier yesterday.

While apologizing to the DAB supporters, Lee thanked the party’s supporters and hoped that they won’t be discouraged.

Lee noted that violent incidents during the past few months had affected the party’s campaigning efforts.

At the same time, she said the party will review its election strategies and work even harder to regain people’s support.

In the past more than five months, rioters, in concert with external forces, have continuously committed and escalated violence, resulting in social and political confrontation, rift in social sentiment and setbacks in economy and people’s livelihood. Months of social unrest has seriously disrupted the electoral process.