China hangs up on US Huawei position

Home » Nation

THE Chinese foreign ministry has rejected the United States position on Huawei, saying China hopes all countries will abide by the principle of fair competition, and jointly safeguard a fair and non-discriminatory market environment.

According to reports, US Vice President Mike Pence has warned its allies to take seriously “the threat” posed by Chinese enterprise Huawei as they look for partners to build 5G wireless infrastructure.

Reports also said that some US officials recently argued that under China’s National Intelligence Law, companies such as Huawei or ZTE could be compelled to hand over data or access to it to Chinese intelligence.

“These are mistaken and one-sided interpretations of Chinese laws,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

China’s National Intelligence Law stipulates the obligations of organizations and citizens to support the work of national intelligence within Chinese law.

It also stipulates that state intelligence should abide by laws, respect and protect human rights, and safeguard the rights and interests of individuals and organizations.

He said other Chinese laws also have many provisions to protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and organizations, including data security and privacy. These rules also apply to national intelligence work.

“The US side should understand this comprehensively and objectively, and not make incorrect and one-sided interpretations,” Geng said.

He added that it is an internationally accepted practice to use legislation to maintain national security and require organizations and individuals to cooperate with national intelligence work.

Members of the Five Eyes alliance — the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — and Western countries such as France and Germany all have similar requirements, he said.

The Chinese government always demands its enterprises conduct economic cooperation on a legal basis in accordance with local laws and regulations, Geng said.

He added that China has always adhered to the basic principles of international law including mutual respect for sovereignty, equality and mutual benefit.

China never demands any institution or individual violate local laws or build “mandatory back doors” to collect data, information or intelligence located in foreign countries, said the spokesman.

“The US and a few of its allies are using double standards and deliberately misleading the public on the issue,” Geng said.

“They use the issue as an excuse for suppressing the legitimate development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, using political means to intervene in economic behaviors. It’s hypocritical, immoral and unfair bullying behaviors.”